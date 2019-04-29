Copa America
Man United's Bailly ruled out of AFCON

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has been ruled out ofCote d'Ivoire's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign due to medial knee ligament damage, the Premier League club has confirmed.

​Eric Bailly made his first Premier League appearance for Man United since February in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea but faces a long spell out.

"We can confirm that Manchester United defender Eric Bailly suffered a medial ligament injury on his right knee during Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea at Old Trafford," a club statement read.

"The problem means that the Ivory Coast international will not play for the Reds again this season, missing the remaining top-flight matches against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City.

Furthermore, Bailly is also now unable to play in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament."

