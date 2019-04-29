Man United's Bailly ruled out of AFCON

​Eric Bailly made his first Premier League appearance for Man United since February in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea but faces a long spell out.

"We can confirm that Manchester United defender Eric Bailly suffered a medial ligament injury on his right knee during Sunday’s Premier League match against Chelsea at Old Trafford," a club statement read.

"The problem means that the Ivory Coast international will not play for the Reds again this season, missing the remaining top-flight matches against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City.

Furthermore, Bailly is also now unable to play in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament."