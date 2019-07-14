Magical Mahrez books final against Senegal

Algeria led thanks to William Troost-Ekong's own goal but Nigeria hit back through Odion Ighalo's penalty, awarded following a VAR (Video assistant referee) check.

Extra-time was looming until Algeria, which has not been to the final since winning the tournament on home soil in 1990, won a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Mahrez, the star man for the Desert Foxes, bent the ball around the wall with ferocious power to beat Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and seal his country a place against Senegal in Saturday's (AEST) final.