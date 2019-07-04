Desabre 'not afraid' of Teranga Lions

The Cranes finished second to tournament host Egypt in Group A to set up a last-16 showdown with 2002 runner-up Senegal in Cairo.

After picking up their first win in the continental competition since 1978 with a 2-0 triumph against Democratic Republic of Congo, Desabre's men then played out a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe and went down 2-0 to Egypt.

Four points proved enough to progress and Desabre has set his sights on an upset in his side's next match, with the winner taking on either Morocco or Benin in the quarter-finals.

"We are not afraid of any opponent," he said. "Senegal have played in the World Cup and it is our chance to play a good team. We will give 100 per cent.

"All teams have strengths and weaknesses. We know the style of play we will use against Senegal."

Uganda's preparations for the game have been disrupted, however, as their players reportedly refused to train on Wednesday over alleged unpaid bonuses they are said to be owed following their win against DR Congo.

And next up is a tricky match against a Senegal side boasting seven wins from their last eight matches, including victories over Tanzania and Kenya – either side of a 1-0 defeat to Algeria – to finish second in Group C.

Senegal often struggle in the knockout phase of the Africa Cup of Nations, though, having lost nine of their last 14 such fixtures.

Their most recent knockout win at the tournament came against Guinea in 2006, and boss Aliou Cisse is therefore taking nothing for granted against opponents he has plenty of respect for.

"It's direct elimination, so it will be hard," he told Goal.com. "The Ugandan team are the team who have lost the least in the last few years.

"We played a friendly [against Uganda] before the World Cup and had a 0-0 draw and everyone said they were a little team, that we should have won, and I said, 'be careful'. This is a team who are progressing.

"They kept their identity African. They play like true Africans."