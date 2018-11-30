Cameroon stripped of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hosting rights

The executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the decision after a lengthy meeting in Accra, Ghana.

Next year's expanded edition of the biennial tournament will be held in June and July, with 24 nations taking part.

Cameroon, which lifted the trophy last year after beating Egypt 2-1 in the final, was initially named as host for a 16-team event, only for CAF to confirm an increase in participants in July 2017 during a symposium held in Morocco.