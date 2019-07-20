Belmadi hails 'extraordinary' Algeria victory

The north African nation became champion of the continent on foreign soil for the first time, adding to its 1990 success as host, thanks to Baghdad Bounedjah's decisive and bizarre second-minute goal.

Belmadi believes his side deserved its triumph but deflected praise to his players.

"It's extraordinary. It's historic," he told beIN SPORTS. "This is the first Cup of Nations we have won outside our borders.

"Since 1990, it has been a long, empty passage. We are a football country. We deserve it, I think.

"It was a very complicated match, very difficult. We knew that it was going to be decided on a small detail. And the boys held on.

"With the tournament we had, with better attack and better defence, what more? But without the players, I am nothing.

"We tend to forget that they are the main protagonists. They are the ones who play, who apply the instructions. They did it wonderfully - if not better."