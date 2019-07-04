Atlas Lions urged to not underestimate Squirrels

Morocco cruised through Group D with a maximum nine points after winning all three of its games, yet there was an element of unfulfilment at the same time.

A trio of 1-0 results saw the team fail to truly sparkle, despite boasting an impressive squad that includes Ajax star Hakim Ziyech.

The 26 year-old attacking midfielder has been encouraged by coach Herve Renard to rediscover his club form at international level, while Saiss accepts Benin is not a side who should be taken likely after drawing with Ghana and Cameroon in Group F.

"Benin, who qualified from a difficult group, were able to score two goals against Ghana and trouble Cameroon, the defending champions," Saiss said. "For all these reasons, we must be vigilant and not underestimate our opponent to claim to achieve a good result.

"We had a lot of difficulties in the first round, but we are determined to reach the qualification goal, which is the quarter-finals.

"We will start a new chapter of the competition where we are no longer entitled to make errors."

Benin has done well to even reach the knockout phase, given their difficult group and the fact they drew all three of its first-round games.

Few will expect them to go any further than the last 16, but if they do then coach Michel Dussuyer will have triumphed over a friend and former Cannes team-mate.

"I know Herve well, our relationship goes beyond that of coach-to-coach," Dussuyer said. "I am very happy with his journey to where he is today. For African football, he has done an exceptional job.

"I know the difficulty of the task ahead. Although I am aware of this, I also know that we will be keen to give everything in this game. We will play to the fullest of our abilities.

"This Morocco team I know well. They are a candidate for the title, it is a team that has talent. It's a big team and a big challenge for us."