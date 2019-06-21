AFCON final the target for confident Leopards

The Leopards initially impressed during the 2017 edition in Gabon, as they topped a group that contained Togo, Morocco and Ivory Coast.

However, they came unstuck in the first knockout round against Ghana.

Although its lost once in AFCON qualifying this time around, DR Congo only just did enough to finish second in the group, winning one game. It drew with Burkina Faso and Kenya in pre-tournament friendlies.

Nothing about that form screams 'favourites', yet DR Congo head to Egypt full of self-belief and skipper Mulumbu is convinced it is entirely capable of reaching the final.

"DR Congo's past in this competition has been very good," he said. "I think we've made a few mistakes, but we're making sure it doesn't happen again.

"If we correct the little things we lacked, we can go to the final or we can win. I'm very confident because we went through so much during the qualifiers and it was a good thing for us because it made us stronger."

Congo's first Group A opponent, Uganda, had a far more straightforward route through the qualifiers, winning four of its six games to finish five points clear of Tanzania.

Uganda will be competing in successive AFCON tournaments for the first time since the 1970s, though it is rank outsider in a group that also contains host Egypt and Zimbabwe, which finished top of DR Congo's qualification section.

With the Cranes needing to defy the odds, coach Sebastien Desabre thinks they must start with a win if they are to have any hope of progression.

"The most vital game for us is the game with DR Congo," Desabre said. "Our first game can determine our fate. We must win the DR Congo game so that we play the rest with less pressure.

"Our ambitions are so high, and to win you have to take some risks. I have told my boys to play with confidence and take some risks while attacking.

"To win you must score, which comes with taking risks."