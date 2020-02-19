Managed by former Australia, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory coach Ange Postecoglou, Yokohama raced to a 3-0 lead inside the first 35 minutes thanks to a goal from Ado Onaiwu and a double from Teruhito Nakagawa.

Postecoglou's J.League champion dominated possession 60 percent to 40 percent against a Sky Blues outfit missing influential creative midfielder Milos Ninkovic, who wasn't included in the club's champions league squad under the conditions of his new deal.

Onaiwu added a fourth goal midway through the second half as Yokohama maintained its unbeaten start to the tournament.