Omar Al Soma looked to have given Syria a point, and hope of qualification, when he won and then converted an 80th-minute penalty but Rogic had the final say with a stunning left-foot drive that flashed past Ibrahim Alma with virtually the last kick of the game.

Earlier, Awer Mabil and Chris Ikonomidis twice put Australia ahead only for Omar Khrbin and Al Soma to cap a spirited Syria display with equalisers.