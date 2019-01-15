Football
Rugby Union
Tennis
Watch Live
LaLiga
Get beIN
TV Guide
Live Scores
Videos
Ok
Live Scores
TV Guide
Football
Rugby Union
Tennis
Videos
Watch Live
TV Guide
LaLiga
Watch LIVE this week
Podcasts
Transfer central
Aussies Abroad
Get beIN
Home
>
Football
>
AFC Asian Cup
>
Video
AFC Asian Cup
Videos
Palestine v Jordan
January 15, 2019 23:15
1:28 min
AFC Asian Cup: Palestine v Jordan
Highlights
-
Latest Videos
1:28 min
Palestine v Jordan
1:30 min
Australia v Syria
1:30 min
Rogic rescues Socceroos with stoppage time winner
2:27 min
LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Espanyol
2:27 min
LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Espanyol
0:52 min
UAE through as Group A winner despite draw
0:30 min
Wagner leaves Huddersfield Town
1:10 min
Bautista Agut withstands gallant Murray fightback
0:32 min
Nadal catches journalist sleeping
0:17 min
Arnold wants Socceroos to focus on small details
Back to top