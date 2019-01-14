Syria sacked Bernd Stange after the 2-0 defeat to Jordan, appointing Ibrahim for a fourth term at the helm shortly after.

Ibrahim takes over ahead of its final group game at the tournament, with Syria – yet to score in the tournament – in danger of bowing out.

By contrast, defending champion Australia needs just a point to make sure of progression, having responded to its shock opening defeat to Jordan by beating Palestine 3-0.

Syria will be hoping a change of coach can inspire an improvement in their fortunes, but Arnold doubts there is much Ibrahim can alter in such a short period of time.

When asked if the Socceroos' opponent could spring a few surprises, Arnold said: "If he was allowed to replace 23 players, but we know all their players. We do that much analysis.

"We've got a great analysis team. We know their strengths and weaknesses, and at the end of day, it's a short time in charge for him to change too much.

"The whole focus for us is on ourselves. As I said to [the players] before the video session [on Monday], I can show you clips of Syria and it's all down to the small details.

"It's all about mentality, it's all about attitude, it's all about going on the pitch knowing you're playing for your country, but also for your team-mates."

Syria will be out for retribution after Australia defeated it in the World Cup qualifying play-offs in October 2017.

The Socceroos squeezed through on that occasion, winning 3-2 on aggregate after extra time in the second leg – Tim Cahill ultimately getting the crucial goal.

Ibrahim agrees with Arnold that there is little impact he can make tactically after limited time working with the squad.

"Of course, there is very little you could do tactically and physically at this point," he said. "So, it's all about the mental and psychological side for me.

"There are no secrets in football, we have seen Australia and they saw us play, so it's down to getting the most out of your players."