Thailand sacked coach Milovan Rajevac in the wake of its 4-1 loss to India at the Asian Cup.

After making a poor start to its Group A campaign, Thailand moved quickly, sacking Rajevac and announcing Sirisak Yodyardthai as interim boss.

Former Ghana coach Rajevac took charge of Thailand in 2017 before earning a contract extension until 2020 in February last year.

But a semi-final loss at the AFF Cup, which the nation had won in 2014 and 2016, and the India defeat led to his sacking.

"I believe that this is not the way we, not just FA Thailand, but all Thai people, support this national team to play," the governing body's president Somyot Poompanmoung said in a statement.

"With this regard, I announce duty relieving of Milovan Rajevac and some of his staff, and assign Sirisak Yodyardthai as interim head coach and Choketawee Promrut as his assistant for the rest of the Asian Cup from now on."

Thailand is competing at the Asian Cup for the first time since 2007 and will look to bounce back against Bahrain on Thursday.