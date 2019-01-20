LaLiga
South Korea loses Ki to hamstring injury

Newcastle United midfielder Ki Sung-yueng will play no further part in the Asian Cup after a hamstring injury ruled him out.

South Korea will be without midfielder Ki Sung-yueng for the rest of its Asian Cup campaign due to a hamstring injury.

The 29 year-old sustained the issue in South Korea's 1-0 victory over Philippines in its opening fixture and sat out subsequent wins against China and Kyrgyzstan.

However, the Newcastle United man has been deemed unfit to play any further part in the competition for Paulo Bento's side.

South Korea faces Bahrain in Dubai on it aims to reach the quarter-finals for the seventh edition in succession.

