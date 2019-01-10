Socceroos out to bring the fight to Palestine

WATCH | Degenek remains positive despite Socceroos setback

Australia head coach Graham Arnold is anticipating a strong response from his side as it prepares to face Palestine in its second Asian Cup game.

The defending champion was stunned in its opening Group B fixture, going down 1-0 to Jordan, which subsequently secured qualification to the last 16 with a 2-0 win over Syria on Friday (AEDT).

Victory for the Socceroos at Rashid Stadium would propel the holders from bottom into second place in the table and leave progression to the knockout stages in their own hands.

Palestine secured its first ever point in the Asian Cup thanks to a 0-0 draw with Syria, and Arnold is demanding that his players match their opponent's work ethic and hopes their added quality proves decisive.

"This next game we've got to come out and fight," Arnold said. "The first part of it in a football match is the football quality where we've got the edge...but it's about the fight as well.

"We've got to show the same desire. Match that fight and then we'll win the football game. I've seen the hurt after the game and I've seen the motivation. They're on the edge, they're ready to go. I expect a reaction.

"There were a lot of good things in the Jordan game. Obviously they parked the bus and made it hard for us but there was a lot of good stuff that we showed the boys.

"If something doesn't go to plan, I've always been someone that's been very positive...it's my job to pick them up straight away and I've done that. I've picked them up.

"I don't yell, I don't shout. I may seem like I'm a person like that but I'm not. I'm completely opposite and I'm going to keep them happy. These things happen in football."

Arnold seems set to be able to call on Tom Rogic, who broke his hand against Jordan, while striker Andrew Nabbout (groin) missed that match and is working his way back. Right-back Josh Risdon was substituted at half-time and will be given as much time as possible to prove his fitness.