Eriksson understands Etheridge's Asian Cup snub

Etheridge has been a star performer for Cardiff this season and elected to stay with the Bluebirds this month rather than join up with his national team.

That has left Eriksson, who took charge of the Philippines in October, without his first-choice goalkeeper, but the former England boss sympathises with Etheridge's dilemma.

"Of course it's a pity, but I understand, he wants to concentrate totally on his job with Cardiff," he told BBC News ahead of the Group C clash with tournament favourite South Korea.

"Cardiff is not on safe ground, so it's very important that he plays well, otherwise he might lose his place in the team, so I understand him.

"I think he will play for Philippines in the World Cup, hopefully, but in qualification for sure."

Eriksson was out of football for over a year after a failed spell at Chinese side Shenzhen, but insisted that he had no desire to remain away from the game, and jumped at the chance to manage the Philippines at its first Asian Cup appearance.

"I don't need to work if I don't want to do it, I need it for my head to work," the 70 year-old said. "I don't know what it is, but doing nothing which is nothing to do with football, I don't like that kind of life.

"I grow nervous, restless, I don't know what to do, and that's bad. One day it will finish, but I will hate that day. Football has become a huge drug, it's addictive."

South Korea, ranked 53rd in the FIFA rankings, is heavy favourite to win Group C, which also includes China and Kyrgyzstan, but coach Paulo Bento has warned against complacency, adding that his side must take heed from Australia's 1-0 defeat to Jordan.

"We are ready to play against the Philippines," Bento said. "You always need to respect your opponents.

"We can take a good lesson from [Australia's] result. I'm sure our players will stay focused."