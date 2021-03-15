Visitors Wellington led three times at Bankwest Stadium but on each occasion was pegged back by its opponent, which saw substitute Kwame Yeboah hit an 84th-minute winner to settle an eventful contest in their favour.

Phoenix captain Ulises Davila opened the scoring in the seventh minute, only for Daniel Wilmering's first A-League goal – coming in his 16th appearance – to draw Western Sydney level midway through the half.

Cameron Devlin's long-range stunner had the away side 2-1 ahead at the break, meaning Wellington has now managed five goals from outside the penalty area during the campaign – a tally only Brisbane Roar can match.

While Jordon Mutch responded seven minutes into the second half, the host sode once again fell behind when Tomer Hemed converted a penalty following Dylan McGowan's foul on Reno Piscopo.

Parity was restored less 93 seconds later, though, as Mitchell Duke produced a moment of magic, taking a long pass from Mutch on his chest before swivelling to volley in from the edge of the area.

Yeboah's curling finish eventually secured all three points for Western Sydney, though only after an offside check ruled out a dramatic equaliser from Hemed deep into stoppage time.