Wanderers 'still special' to Popovic August 3, 2020 10:32 0:49 min Perth Glory manager Tony Popovic admits he still holds a soft spot for his former club Western Sydney Wanderers as the two sides prepare to meet on Tuesday night. Interviews Football Western Sydney Wanderers A-League -Latest Videos 0:49 min Wanderers 'still special' to Popovic 4:26 min SPFL: St. Mirren v Livingston 5:57 min SPFL: Dundee United v St Johnstone 3:31 min SPFL: Hibernian v Kilmarnock 3:54 min Serie A: Sassuolo v Udinese 5:25 min Serie A: Bologna v Torino 4:01 min Genoa seals survival with dominant win over Verona 4:24 min Serie A: SPAL v Fiorentina 4:43 min Edouard nets hat-trick in Celtic rout 5:58 min Lecce relegated after losing seven-goal thriller