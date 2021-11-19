Victory ready for new dawn under Popovic November 19, 2021 06:15 0:48 min Melbourne Victory coach Tony Popovic says the club has moved on from a horrid 2020-2021 season and is ready to translate its off-field transformation on the pitch against Western United. Interviews News Football A-League Melbourne Victory Tony Popovic -Latest Videos 0:48 min Foketi handed Wallabies debut for Wales clash 0:48 min Victory ready for new dawn under Popovic 1:31 min Medvedev holds off Sinner's spirited fightback 8:27 min England star Farrell in doubt to start Six Nations 2:02 min Van Bronckhorst replaces Gerrard at Rangers 1:21 min Rodgers dismisses 'disrespectful' Man United talk 4:25 min Zverev beats Hurkacz to set up Djokovic semi-final 1:19 min Kimmich forced into isolation after COVID exposure 0:41 min Sturridge a chance for Perth Glory opener 1:00 min Corica and Sydney FC preparing for derby day