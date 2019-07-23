Veteran Australia attacker Robbie Kruse has signed with his former club, Melbourne Victory, on a two-year deal.

The 30 year-old played 36 matches for Victory between 2009-2011 after bursting onto the Australian domestic scene at Brisbane Roar. His form with the Melbourne club earned a move to Germany where Kruse represented Fortuna Dusselforf, Bayer Leverkusen and most recently, VFL Bochum.

He had a brief stint at Chinese club Liaoning FC in 2017 and brings a wealth of experience back to the A-League club, rebuilding under the guidance of new manager Marco Kurz.

“I am excited to return home after eight years playing overseas. It was an incredible experience, but to have the opportunity to come back to the A-League and represent Victory again is really special,” Kruse said.

“I have great memories playing with Victory and of the club as whole; it helped me set expectations of myself as a player and ground me professionally.

“During our discussions, I’ve been impressed with Marco Kurz’s vision for the team and look forward to joining my teammates, many new and a couple I already know.”