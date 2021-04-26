A Lachlan Wales goal in the first minute of proceedings had secured United a 1-0 triumph at McDonald Jones Stadium on 6 April.

Wales was involved in an early opener again at AAMI Park, sending in a low cross that Newcastle captain Nikolai Topor-Stanley prodded into his own net in the 12th minute.

Dylan Pierias tapped in a second for the hosts midway through the second half, converting from close range after good work by substitute Aaron Calver down United's right flank.

The Jets had 13 attempts but managed to hit the target with just three of them. Their winless run now stands at 10 games, stretching back to a 1-0 triumph over Melbourne Victory on February 21, as they sit bottom.

As for United, they move into the top six in the table and still have games in hand on the teams above them apart from leaders Melbourne City.