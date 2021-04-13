Since a five-game unbeaten run finished at the end of February, the Jets have been stuck in a miserable rut of successive defeats.

They surrendered a one-goal lead in their 2-1 loss to Melbourne Victory last time out and fans would have been forgiven for thinking the writing was on the wall when Joel Chianese scored a lovely goal for Perth just past the hour.

A gorgeous first-time pass from Bruno Fornaroli using the outside of his right foot released Andy Keogh into the left side of the box and his pass across the face of goal was turned in by Chianese.

But Roy O'Donovan smashed home from the spot soon after as Kosuke Ota tripped Apostolos Stamatelopoulos.

That was ultimately enough to seal a point, but the Jets will surely feel they could have snatched victory at the end, with Matthew Millar blazing over from a fairly tight angle deep into stoppage time.

The draw does neither side much good, with Newcastle staying 11th on 12 points and Perth one place and six points better off.