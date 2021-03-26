Melbourne City won a sixth successive A-League match for the first time in its history as Craig Noone helped dismantle Western Sydney Wanderers 4-1.

Noone scored twice and set up Andrew Nabbout's goal as City completed a second-half turnaround.

Bernie Ibini put Western Sydney ahead in the 21st minute, but Noone hit back just after the half-hour.

With the scores level heading into the second half, City came flying out of the blocks and had its reward when Nabbout turned in Noone's brilliant cross.

Noone doubled his tally of goals in the competition three minutes later, Nabbout returning the favour to tee up the former Cardiff City winger, who drilled home from a tight angle.

City's star player created eight chances before making way in the 83rd minute, one shy of this season's tally of nine prior to the match, and Jamie Maclaren's excellent half-volley rounded off the victory late on.

Maclaren has now scored 12 goals this season, netting in each of his past six appearances, with City leapfrogging Western Sydney and Adelaide United into second place.