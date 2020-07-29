Moon rises to boost Roar's ACL hopes

Roar broke the deadlock early in the second half, Scott McDonald heading in Bradden Inman's cross, although Matt Acton in the Victory net will have been frustrated after getting a hand to it.

Matthew Ridenton made it 2-0 12 minutes from time, nodding home after a flowing team move, with Andrew Nabbout's subsequent penalty soon after coming too late to inspire a turnaround.

The result gives Warren Moon his first win in charge and consolidates Roar's position in fourth, giving it an eight-point cushion in the finals qualification places. Victory, meanwhile, remains second-from-bottom.