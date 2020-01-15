Victory turned to former Adelaide United boss Kurz as a replacement for club legend Kevin Muscat at the start of the season, but the German only lasted 13 matches.

The decision comes following a controversial and last-gasp 3-2 defeat away to lowly Central Coast Mariners on Sunday, with Kurz sent off for abusing the fourth official.

Kurz, along with his assistant Filip Tapalovic, leave Victory as they sit sixth in the standings and 19 points adrift of leaders Sydney FC.

Assistant coach Carlos Salvachua will take over for the remainder of the season.