Matt Simon and Marco Urena were on target at HBF Park, where Bruno Fornaroli scored for the hosts, as the Mariners won for only the second time in their previous 26 league matches outside of New South Wales.

Alen Stajcic's side now boast seven wins from 10 games, with Macarthur, who the Mariners face next Monday, their nearest rivals.

Simon kept his cool to control with his chest and slot home the opener after just six minutes, with Urena heading in his first A-League goal before the break.

Fornaroli's close-range header from substitute Andy Keogh's cross in the 65th minute set up a tense finish but the Mariners held firm.

In Tuesday's other game, Jamie Maclaren's double led Melbourne City to a 2-0 win over Western Sydney Wanderers.

Maclaren, last season's top scorer, took his tally for the campaign to seven in eight league games with a strike in each half, the second coming from the spot.

City have now won back-to-back games after four consecutive losses.