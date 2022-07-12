The move Down Under is the latest chapter in a diverse career for the 35 year-old, who burst onto the scene in 2007 alongside fellow Sporting CP alumni Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, where he played more than 100 games and won four Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2007-2008.

In 2014 Nani left the Red Devils, returning to Sporting on loan. Stints at Valencia, Fenerbahce, Orlando City and, most recently, Venezia, followed, with the Portuguese international winger now headed to Australia to link up with the A-League giant.

“We’re proud to be able to recruit a player like Nani to our Club and believe he will be an incredible asset for Melbourne Victory and the entire A-League,” Victory coach Tony Popovic said. “He has enjoyed an incredibly successful career at both club level and international level and we believe his quality and experience will be key in achieving our ambitions this season.”

DO NOT ADJUST YOUR TV SETS 📺1️⃣7️⃣ pic.twitter.com/HZtlIN8KWy — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) July 12, 2022

Nani spoke of his excitement at joining Victory.

“I’m excited to be coming to the A-League with Melbourne Victory and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead,” he said. “I have spoken with the coach, Tony, and I know that Melbourne Victory is a Club that wants to achieve success and I want to play a role in helping the team achieve that.

“From what I have seen, the fans in Melbourne are not only the best in the league but they rival the atmosphere in Europe and I’m looking forward to being a part of that on the field in a Victory shirt and playing for them this season.”