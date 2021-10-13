Macarthur signs Al Hassan from Adelaide October 13, 2021 06:11 0:25 min The Macarthur Bulls have signed Adelaide United forward Al Hassan Toure for the upcoming season News Football A-League Macarthur -Latest Videos 0:25 min Macarthur signs Al Hassan from Adelaide 0:55 min Simeone admits Atleti made a move to sign Messi 13:39 min Euro 2028 bidding begins despite biennial WC talk 1:30 min Japan ends Socceroos' record winning run 1:01 min Medvedev hits milestone, Rublev stunned 2:02 min Lampard reportedly favoured for the Newcastle job 0:53 min Ranieri excited for Premier League return 0:57 min Southgate unfazed by Kane's Spurs struggles 0:30 min Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS 1:42 min Rob Lee plots Newcastle's path to top