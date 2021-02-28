Derbyshire netted what proved to be the winner in the 36th minute, but his simple tap-in owed much to the great work of Markel Susaeta down the left byline.

Two minutes later Sydney were reduced to 10 when Paulo Retre was shown a red card for a high challenge.

Macarthur could not add to their advantage but still made it three wins out of four following a 4-1 loss to Western United last time out.

It sits second in its inaugural season in the A-League, trailing Central Coast Mariners - which has a game in hand - by a point.

In the day's other game, goals from David Ball and Ben Waine gave Wellington Phoenix only its second win of the campaign, a 2-0 defeat of Newcastle Jets.