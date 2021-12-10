Newcastle had not won a home league game since beating Melbourne City 1-0 in February, a run of 10 matches.

However, that poor streak was ended in emphatic fashion as it claimed their first win of the 2021-2022 season in style.

A wonderfully crafted team move was finished off by Mikeltadze in the 32nd minute, with the forward doubling his tally with another close-range effort after the restart.

Left-back Dylan Murnane drove into Wellington's area to prod home the Jets' third, before Mikeltadze teed up Daniel Penha to round things off.

Penha and Mikeltadze had the visiting defence on the back foot throughout – the former leading the way with five attempts and the latter playing a game-high six key passes.

Newcastle's win takes it to five points and fifth on the table, while Wellington sits eighth.

In the A-League Women, Perth Glory recorded its second win from as many appearances in the A-League Women by defeating Brisbane Roar 1-0 at Perry Park.

Alana Jancevski scored the match-winner for Glory in the 86th minute.