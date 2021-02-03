Grant to give iconic mullet the chop for charity February 3, 2021 23:40 0:49 min Sydney FC star Rhyan Grant will follow Luke Brattan's lead and shave off his long locks to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation. News Football Sydney FC A-League -Latest Videos 0:43 min Australian Open chief says show will go on 0:30 min 6 players to watch in the Six Nations 4:36 min Rangers move in on title as Gerrard celebrates 100 1:03 min Mourinho holds positive talks with Dele 5:27 min SPFL: Kilmarnock v Celtic 8:26 min SPFL: Motherwell v Dundee United 5:58 min SPFL: Aberdeen v Livingston 4:36 min SPFL: Rangers v St Johnstone 5:30 min SPFL: Hamilton v Ross County 6:30 min SPFL: St Mirren v Hibernian