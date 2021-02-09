Warren Moon's side, leapfrogged at the summit by Central Coast Mariners at the weekend, were seeking a club-record equalling fifth consecutive victory in the league.

But Macarthur took all three points on their first interstate trip thanks to goals from Denis Genreau and substitute Matt Derbyshire's superb long-range strike in the final 14 minutes of the game.

The contest opened up in the second half and Genreau made the breakthrough with an excellent first-time finish away from Jamie Young to get off the mark with his first A-League goal.

The Roar had earlier hit the post through Dylan Wenzel-Halls but struggled to carve out chances and conceded a second late on through Derbyshire, who spotted Young off his line and found the net from 50 yards to seal a huge win for third-place Macarthur.