Brattan believes A-League clubs can't compete with Asia April 16, 2020 00:05 0:45 min Sydney FC midfielder Luke Brattan believes the salary cap is holding Australian sides back, and the midfielder believes it makes it impossible to compete with Asian powerhouses. News Football A-League -Latest Videos 28:05 min The Keys & Gray Show - 16 April 0:30 min The world's biggest stars team up for WHO benefit 25:43 min Sports Burst - 16 April 1:22 min Ian Wright discusses isolation with Arsenal stars 0:45 min Brattan believes A-League can't compete with Asia 1:12 min Setien backs Messi to finish at Camp Nou 1:08 min Bruno: critics have forgotten how good Pogba is 26:42 min The Keys & Gray Show - 15 April 1:43 min The best and worst of Manuel Neuer 28:00 min Xavi still dreaming of becoming Barcelona coach