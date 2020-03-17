Wellington Phoenix to train in self-isolation

Football Federation Australia (FFA) officials are planning for the rest of the A-League campaign to go ahead behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wellington's players must self-isolate for 14 days when they arrive due to travel measures put in place by the Australian government.

The club confirmed it would leave for Sydney after reaching "an agreement with Australian state-based health officials to be able to train within the self-isolation window".

"The decision to travel to Sydney in an attempt to complete this season was made as a club," Phoenix general manager David Dome said in a statement.

"We have discussed this amongst ourselves, consulted with health professionals and government bodies in Australia and New Zealand and taken all possible precautions to ensure those travelling are given the best protection possible.

"We are also conscious that the situation is constantly evolving and it may all change again tomorrow, but we are making this decision with the best information we have available at this time.

"As things have continued to evolve rapidly over the past few days, all options have been investigated and it became apparent that suspension of the Hyundai A-League was never an option."

All players and coaching staff have decided to travel to Australia on Wednesday, the club said.

Wellington is set to play the rest of its A-League games in Australia, beginning with a clash against Adelaide United on 5 April.