Wanderers appoint De Marigny as coach

De Marigny replaced Marks Babbel as caretaker coach in January and the former assistant has now been rewarded with the permanent role, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

The 56 year-old oversaw three wins, three draws and a loss prior to the A-League's postponement in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wanderers are eighth and a point adrift of the spot in the finals as they prepare to resume their 2019-2020 campaign against Melbourne Victory on 22 July.

"This is a humbling experience to be named head coach here at the Wanderers and I would like to personally thank the Chairman Mr Paul Lederer, the board and CEO John Tsatsimas for this appointment and look forward to continuing the work I have started here," De Marigny said. "I'm very excited about this opportunity and the challenge ahead for this season and next.

"The challenge ahead in the short term is getting to finals football, that’s the first challenge and we're all looking forward to that. For the following season it is all about planning, recruitment and signing players at this stage.

"Getting the right group together that can be successful, who have the right mindset and will bring performances that are show the fight and hard-work it takes to play for this great club.

"From day one since we returned from lockdown it has been about getting the players to the physical state they need to be at. We need to make sure that our mindset and performances are strong. Everyone is up for the challenge and is excited to get back out there and play."