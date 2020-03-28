Phoenix staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The positive test comes on the same day Newcastle Jets confirmed one of its players had also contracted COVID-19.

In a statement on Saturday, the A-League club announced: "Wellington Phoenix advises that a member of the club's football operations staff has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The club is co-operating fully with all the relevant health authorities and is focused on supporting staff, as well as ensuring that all government protocols are being closely adhered to.

"As per Ministry of Health instructions, all players and staff who had direct contact with the staff member are being monitored for possible signs of infection – any person showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 will immediately be tested.

"The club will continue to monitor the situation closely and won't be making any further statement at this time."

Phoenix had committed to staying in Australia in a bid to try to finish the A-League season, which was eventually suspended last Tuesday.