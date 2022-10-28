Lolley backs Forest to survive and thrive

That might not be so easy with English Premier League leader Arsenal lying in wait for Steve Cooper’s side at the Emirates on Monday (AEDT).

But Lolley - who made a surprise move to the A-League with Sydney FC in the off-season - isn’t buying into the consensus that the club currently residing at the foot of the table is heading straight back to the Championship.

The 1-0 victory over the Reds provided a snapshot of what Cooper’s men are capable of: a melding of raw aggression, adventure and belief. Lolley, 30, says it would be foolhardy to dismiss Forest's credentials just 12 games into the season, especially with the side just two points from safety.

The winger was cut loose by Cooper after five years at the City Ground - cruelly robbed of a second shot at the EPL after a previous spell playing alongside Socceroos star Aaron Mooy at Huddersfield Town.

But he’s keeping a close eye on the team’s fortunes.

“I still have of friends there and for sure it’s been a difficult start,” Lolley said. “But that win over Liverpool was big and will hopefully provide that bit of momentum to push forward.

“Fingers crossed they start picking up from here and have a good season. I certainly feel they have the quality - they’ve signed a lot of players and there’s no shortage of that.

“They just need a bit of time to gel and find the right team and players to fit within the system. These things can take time to figure out, especially having signed so many new players.

“Hopefully now is the start of something good.”

After the Arsenal game, Forest has a run of home fixtures against Brentford, Tottenham and Crystal Palace before a trip to face Manchester United.

“I definitely think they can stay up - things can change fast in the Premier League. It was looking bleak and suddenly they beat Liverpool and they’re back in touch with the teams above them, and the confidence is lifted,” he added.

“It’ll be a battle because there are no bad teams in the Premier League but I’m sure they’ve got enough to keep themselves afloat. To go from where they were last season (in the depths of the Championship) and to get promoted was a pretty incredible achievement.

“It would pretty ridiculous to write off there chances at this stage.

“Last season Newcastle were bottom of the league around January and way off it but in the end they finished in a comfortable position. It’s a long season and they have all the ingredients to turn it around.”

The graceful wide man could have moved elsewhere in the Championship but opted for the Sky Blues out of a sense of adventure, and willingness to embrace new horizons after starting only 10 games for Forest last season having being voted player of the year in 2018-2019.

“I’m enjoying the football and the lifestyle - it’s all good so far,” Lolley said. “Technically and tactically it’s really good.

"There’s plenty of quality but there are differences in intensity and maybe defensively things are a bit more open in the A-League.

“For an attacking player like me it’s great and I think the way Sydney are set up suits me.

“Coming to Australia caught my imagination - I just felt like I wanted a change. I wasn’t sure what that looked like but when the opportunity came it was an easy decision really. I’m loving it so far.

“I didn’t want to look back at my career and have regrets at not doing something different.

“I’m living in Bondi - living the true tourist lifestyle I guess.”