Ingham strike ends Glory's winless streak

Dane Ingham struck the only goal of the game as Perth Glory returned to winning ways in a 1-0 triumph over Central Coast Mariners.

Glory had failed to win in its previous four A-League matches prior to the competition's enforced break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In its first match back, and without the influential Diego Castro, Ingham brilliantly cut in from the left and lashed in a right-footed shot into the far corner after receiving Neil Kilkenny's pass in the 32nd minute.

The Mariners probed valiantly for an equaliser in the final 20 minutes but have now lost 11 straight games and remain bottom of the table, while Glory is fifth.

