Tebogo breaks U20 world record to win 100m final August 3, 2022 01:08 2:57 min Despite taunting his opponents in the final 10 metres, Botswana star Letsile Tebogo still broke the U20 world record, clocking 9.91 seconds at the U20 world athletics championships in Cali. WATCH the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships Letsile Tebogo -Latest Videos 4:30 min Arrascaeta, Gabigol magic puts Flamengo in control 2:59 min Suarez debut dampened by Nacional defeat 1:52 min Candid Kyrgios admits to nerves ahead of Giron win 2:10 min Kyrgios eases past Giron to progress in Washington 2:57 min Tebogo breaks U20 world record to win 100m final 2:54 min Sprint king Tebogo cruises to win 100m semi-final 3:41 min De Minaur eyeing off back-to-back titles 4:30 min Watford stings Sheffield United with quick counter 3:55 min Murray crashes out in Washington 9:54 min African distance titans take first golds at Cali