Sprint king Tebogo cruises to win 100m semi-final

August 2, 2022 22:53

2:54 min

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo continued his dominance in the men's 100m event, winning the semi-final with a time of 10.14 at the U20 World Athletics Championships in Cali.