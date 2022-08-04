'Cheruiyot of Fire' wins 1500m August 4, 2022 09:13 4:49 min Reynold Cheruiyot cruised to gold in the 1500m as Ethiopia and Kenya dominate the blue riband middle distance race. WATCH the 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights 2022 World Athletics U20 Championships Reynold Cheruiyot -Latest Videos 4:53 min Roisin Willis sets Championship record in 800m 2:45 min Tina Clayton sets record in 100m final 2:11 min Boil-over in the 110m hurdles final 4:49 min 'Cheruiyot of Fire' wins 1500m 2:45 min Jamaica headlines golden day in Cali 2:59 min Copa Libertadores: Velez Sarsfield v Talleres 2:22 min Kyrgios cruises past Paul in Washington 7:44 min Palmeiras jags late equaliser to deny Atletico 1:09 min BVB rules out Bellingham sale, eyeing Haller cover 0:43 min Ten Hag slams Ronaldo's 'unacceptable' early exit