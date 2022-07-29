Aussie medal hunters

The team is training at the University of Miami, acclimatising to the conditions before descending upon Cali to take on the world’s best Under 20 athletes.

Olivia Sandery - 10,000m Race Walk

With the fastest 10,000m race walking time (U20) in the world on the track this year, Sandery will be launching a genuine medal bid in Cali.

The accomplished 19 year-old is not short of international experience having competed at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Oman this March, finishing in fifth place of the Women’s 10km (U20) to lead Australia to team silver.

The odds turn further in Sandery’s favour in Cali with the top two athletes in Oman not entered for the World Athletics Under 20 Championships, and the South Australian gets her preferred conditions on the track rather than undulating hills on the road. Taking into account all aspects of performance including nutrition and pre-cooling techniques, Sandery is ahead of her time when it comes to professionalism which will hold her in good stead.

She has both the Australian and Oceania 10,000m (U20) titles to her name in 2022, and should things fall her way over 25 laps - she may well add a world title to her name.

Calab Law 200m, 4x100m

Fresh from setting a personal best in the 200m heats at Oregon, the 18 year-old rising star of Australian sprinting will fancy his chances of a medal competing against 20 year-olds in Cali.

Claudia Hollingsworth 800m

Hollingsworth is the second of three athletes completing the senior and junior World Athletics Championships double in 2022.

Despite securing the Australian and Oceania (U20) titles over 1500m, Hollingsworth has opted for the 800m at both championships as she continues her steady development. Having never raced on international soil, the 17 year-old was served a baptism of fire in Oregon as she faced up to Olympic bronze medallist Raevyn Rogers (USA) in front of a packed Hayward Field, clocking 2:04.11 to finish in eighth place of her heat.

It's an experience that already has Hollingsworth craving the opportunity to amend the record in Cali, where she will be eager to run closer to, if not better than, her 2:01.60 personal best. An astute racer and fierce competitor, Hollingsworth will relish the opportunity to cause a shake-up in the Under 20 ranks.

Aidan Murphy 200m, 4x100M

He is the fastest Australian Under 20 man over 200m in history, it’s that simple.

Aidan Murphy has long had his eyes set on a medal at the World Athletics Under 20 Championships, and a first-round exit at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon has left the prodigious talent counting down the days until he can demonstrate his true potential amongst his peers.

Murphy’s personal best of 20.41 (-1.3) sees him ranked fourth in the world (U20) of those competing in Cali, and he will be out to keep that Australian Under 20 record under his name when lining up alongside compatriot Calab Law.

The 18 year-old was quick to analyse his Oregon performance and execute the necessary adjustments to his routine for Cali, with the championship experience under his belt set to serve as a significant asset to his medal hopes.

He knows what it takes, he has rubbed shoulders with the best, and he is ready to deliver.

Charlie Jeffreson 800m

As far as junior athletes go, Charlie Jeffreson is a Rolls Royce.

The smooth-moving 17 year-old ­owns a 1:47.60 personal best over 800m and shapes up as a finals contender at his Australian debut, with his punishing speed likely to take care of any tactical proceedings in the early rounds at Cali.

Lightly raced since the domestic season where he clocked 1:47.60 on two occasions, Jeffreson and his team have executed a thorough preparation which leaves him primed to take on a slick field in what is often an unpredictable event.

The second fastest Under 18 athlete in Australian history, Jeffreson will draw on the experience of training partner and Australian stalwart Steven Solomon, who won bronze at the 2012 World Junior Championships before making the Olympic final one month later.

Isabella Guthrie 400m Hurdles, 4x400m

On paper, Isabella Guthrie’s ranking of 12th in the field over the 400m hurdles suggests that a semi-final appearance would reflect her ability, but sitting just 0.79 seconds behind the world number-one, the 18 year-old can’t be dismissed in the race for a finals berth and beyond.

Guthrie’s personal best of 58.08 leaves her knocking on the door of the 57-second range, but it is her consistency that shapes her as a top prospect in navigating the often-challenging rounds of a major championships.

The talented Australian has enjoyed an immaculate preparation and finds herself in career-best form ahead of her international debut, and while the circumstances will demand a performance greater than anything she has produced before – Guthrie is both ready and willing to launch a deep run in the green and gold.

Guthrie doubles in the squad for the Women’s 4x400m alongside twin sister Jasmin, having laid down an individual 400m qualifier of 55.19 in February.

Peyton Craig 1500m

He is the national 1500m and 3000m champion (U20), he owns a 1:47.52 personal best over 800m, and he is built for championship racing.

Fresh off an eighth-place finish at the World Junior Triathlon Championships in Montreal, Peyton Craig finds himself on his second overseas venture in as many months as he prepares to take on the world’s best Under 20 men over 1500m.

The 17 year-old’s best of 3:44.07 is not reflective of his immense talent which is coupled with a tactical nous to form a major threat on the track. Running with a distinctive technique, Craig has become renowned on the domestic scene for his last lap antics, regularly bursting out of the pack and leaving his competitors in his wake.

Whether it’s fast or slow, Craig is well equipped, and if he is there at the bell – he will be a factor.

Mitchell Lightfoot, Tayleb Willis 110m Hurdles

It’s an Australian double-headed beast in the Men’s 110m Hurdles, with Mitchell Lightfoot and Tayleb Willis set to go toe-to-toe with each other and the world on their biggest stage yet.

There is no denying the friendly rivalry that exists between the two talented juniors, with Lightfoot clinching the national title and Willis narrowly holding onto the ascendency on the clock – with 13.48 to Lightfoot’s 13.51.

The duo become teammates for the first time in Cali as they target two lanes in the final, eager to follow in the footsteps of Nicholas Hough, who set a national Under 20 record of 13.27 en route to world junior silver in 2012.

With contrasting styles yet similar effectiveness, Lightfoot and Willis get their long-awaited chance to mix it with the best junior men on the planet – before a date with the 106.7cm hurdles awaits in the senior ranks.