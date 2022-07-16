WATCH Oregon 2022 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sprint star Felix helped the US team to bronze in the mixed 4 x 400 metres relay, competing in front of home support in Eugene, Oregon. Dominican Republic team took gold, ahead of Netherlands.

There was to be no golden finale to the seven-time Olympic champion's career, but the 36-year-old at least brought home another medal in her last championships.

This has been Felix's 10th outdoor world championship, having first featured as a 17-year-old rookie in 2003, when she was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 200m in Paris.

Felix landed 13 world championship golds, three silver and three bronze medals, with victories achieved in the 200m, 400m, 4 x 100m relay, 4 x 400m relay and 4 x 400m mixed relay.

The Californian athlete said of her farewell appearance: "It was very special to be able to run in front of a home crowd for my last race. It was so cool. My daughter was in the stands. It was a night I will cherish."

She added: "I've had such good memories. I know it is time and these guys will carry it on into the future. I am peace stepping into this next stage and have tremendous gratitude for this sport."

Shortly before the race, Felix addressed her athletics "journey" in an emotional post on Instagram, writing: "There have been more tears than celebrations, more doubt than confidence, more prayer than trash talking.

"What I've learned is that you have to keep going. Just don't quit. When you get knocked down, get back up. Ask for help because you'll never do it alone. Take small steps towards your passion, and you'll end up in your purpose.

"Be brave with your life because you'll have an impact on people that you never thought was possible. Nothing but love."