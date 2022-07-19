Qatar's high jump superstar Barshim cruises to gold July 19, 2022 06:04 2:27 min Crowd favourite Mutaz Essa Barshim claimed gold with a flawless performance in the men's high jump final, while Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi missed out on the podium in Oregon. Highlights 2022 World Athletics Championships -Latest Videos 1:17 min Rising Aussie sprint star Calab Law breaks PB 3:18 min Nafi Thiam reclaims her world title 1:02 min Rojas shines in triple jump 2:27 min Qatar's high jump star Barshim cruises to gold 4:55 min Faith Kipyegon storms to gold in 1500m final 10:04 min Host nation Morocco through to first WAFCON final 6:32 min South Africa marches on after late VAR drama 1:29 min Ten Hag holds firm as United looks to keep Ronaldo 0:44 min Evergreen Ibrahimovic extends AC Milan deal 2:02 min Shot put star Crouser wins gold in Oregon