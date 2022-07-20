WATCH the 2022 World Athletics Championships LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
A famous result was sealed for the 26 year-old when neither she, nor her Ukrainian rival Yaroslava Mahuchikh were able to clear 2.04 metres.
Patterson had earlier jumped into the lead and a guaranteed silver medal with a first time clearance of 2.02 metres, setting a new Oceania and Australian record in the process.
Failures at the height from her two main rivals for gold, Mahuchikh and Itay's Elena Vallortigara proved to be the decisive moments for the Australian, who became just her country's tenth Athletics World champion.