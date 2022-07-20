A famous result was sealed for the 26 year-old when neither she, nor her Ukrainian rival Yaroslava Mahuchikh were able to clear 2.04 metres.

Two misses for both Eleanor and Mahuchihk. One more attempt each. If they both miss, Eleanor is the World Champion

Patterson had earlier jumped into the lead and a guaranteed silver medal with a first time clearance of 2.02 metres, setting a new Oceania and Australian record in the process.

Eleanor Patterson takes the lead in the high jump final and Nicola Olyslagers is PUMPED for her team-mate!



Watch the thrilling conclusion to this one at

Failures at the height from her two main rivals for gold, Mahuchikh and Itay's Elena Vallortigara proved to be the decisive moments for the Australian, who became just her country's tenth Athletics World champion.