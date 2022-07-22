Lyles win caps dominant American performance July 22, 2022 05:29 3:18 min Noah Lyles set the third fastest time in history - and a PB - while Erriyon Knighton became the youngest medalist in the event's history, as America swept the men's 200m final. WATCH the 2022 World Athletics Championships LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights News 2022 World Athletics Championships Noah Lyles Erriyon Knighton -Latest Videos 3:44 min Jackson sets championship record in 200m win 3:18 min Lyles win caps dominant American performance 3:19 min Bol scrapes into 800m final 0:36 min Haller posts positive update after finding tumour 3:28 min Rublev shocked as Alcaraz cruises in Hamburg 0:36 min Adeyemi left stunned by Haller's cancer diagnosis 0:39 min Arteta hails Arsenal recruit Zinchenko 9:44 min Jeruto blows away stacked field to win gold 3:45 min Lightning Bol makes late blitz to win 800m heat 1:10 min Why Dybala turned down Roma's No. 10 shirt