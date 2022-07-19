Faith Kipyegon storms to gold in 1500m final July 19, 2022 05:27 4:55 min Kenya's Faith Kipyegon stormed to a gold medal in the women's 1500m final at the World Athletics Championships, while Australia's Jessica Hull and Georgia Griffth finish seventh and ninth respectively. WATCH the World Athletics Championships in Oregon LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News 2022 World Athletics Championships -Latest Videos 1:17 min Rising Aussie sprint star Calab Law breaks PB 3:18 min Nafi Thiam reclaims her world title 1:02 min Rojas shines in triple jump 2:27 min Qatar's high jump star Barshim cruises to gold 4:55 min Faith Kipyegon storms to gold in 1500m final 10:04 min Host nation Morocco through to first WAFCON final 6:32 min South Africa marches on after late VAR drama 1:29 min Ten Hag holds firm as United looks to keep Ronaldo 0:44 min Evergreen Ibrahimovic extends AC Milan deal 2:02 min Shot put star Crouser wins gold in Oregon