The 30-year-old Queenslander threw a world-leading distance of 66.91m with her third attempt, which proved too far for her fellow competitors to match, landing Barber another gold at world level to match the one she took in Doha in 2019.

Fellow Australian Mackenzie Lee finished just outside the medals in fourth, throwing a personal best of 63.22m to lead after the first round.

But Kara Winger of the United States, roared on by the home crowd in Oregon, launched a throw that landed at 64.05m to win her the silver medal.

There was history in the bronze medal position too as Haruka Kitaguchi became the first Japanese to medal in the women's event, claiming bronze with her final attempt, a throw of 63.27m.

Barber also became only the second Australian in history to defend a world title, joining Olympic great Cathy Freeman, who defended her 400m title from Athens in 1997 with another gold at Seville in 1999.

Barber, who was born in South Africa and moved to Australia in 2000, won bronze at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year and now heads to Birmingham top compete in the Commonwealth Games, where she will be the red hot favourite to upgrade her silver from Gold Coast 2018 to gold.