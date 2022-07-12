Defending champion and Olympic bronze medallist Barber will look to add more silverware to her growing collection, alongside fellow Tokyo medallists McDermott and Moloney. World number-one race walker Jemima Montag has also been named in a squad that features 16 athletes making their Australian senior team debut - three of whom will contest the World Under 20 Championships just one week later.

“Our team’s Tokyo campaign inspired the nation, with history making performances across a number of events. Some of the performances we’ve witnessed since then, during our domestic season and abroad indicate to us that the Australian athletics team is in shape to continue this momentum,” Athletics Australia General Manager of High Performance, Andrew Faichney, said. “This is an exciting team.

"Not only do we have Tokyo medallists and an incredible number of Olympic top-eight finishers, we have a new cohort of athletes joining us at this level for the first time, and that’s a fantastic place to be as a team as we mark the beginning of the Paris Olympic cycle.”

The majority of the athletes named for the World Championships will also contest the 2022 Commonwealth Games a week later, with Faichney anticipating a successful period for Australia.

“These World Championships mark a busy few months’ for us, and outside of the Olympic Games, there is nothing even nearly as competitive as the World Athletics Championships,” he said. “On this team we have a mix of experience but the leaders of our team are strong.

"Outside of our Tokyo medallists in Kelsey-Lee Barber, Nicola McDermott and Ash Moloney, we also have athletes that are on the cusp of making history such as Jemima Montag who has become world number one for the first time, as well as Eleanor Patterson who won silver at the World Indoor Championships, and Peter Bol and Matt Denny who placed fourth at the Olympics just to name a few.

“We also have a number of debutants and we’re excited to see them relish this opportunity. We have three junior athletes including Calab Law and Aidan Murphy and our youngest on the team, Claudia Hollingsworth competing here before they travel to Cali, Columbia for the World Athletics U20 Championships. I’m sure each and every one of these athletes on our team will do us proud.”

After long covid halted his season both domestically and abroad, world number three Stewart McSweyn said he is thrilled to be back in action and to be competing against the world’s best once again after making his Olympic debut in Tokyo last year.

“It’s a huge honour to be able to pull on the green and gold for not one but two Championships this year. There is no greater honour in our sport so it’s an absolute privilege to be able to do it twice this year,” McSweyn said.

“I think the big lesson I have taken from Tokyo is that no round is easy in the 1500m. All three rounds are a huge challenge. I think you have to respect and prepare well for every round of competition throughout the championship.

“Goals-wise, I’m trying to make sure I compete and execute to the best of my abilities at both Worlds and the Commonwealth Games, and hopefully the final result will take care of itself.”

Another strong prospect for the team is Olympic finalist and Oceania champion Mackenzie Little who has raised her personal best on two occasions this year, and most recently finished fourth at the Paris Diamond League last month.

“This season has really exceeded all expectations so far and I would say has been a big mental shift for me in terms of me feeling like I belong in the top ranks with some of the best girls in the world,” Little said.

“In Australia, as a junior, I always had really talented throwers ahead of me like Kim Mickle, Kath Mitchell and Kelsey-Lee Barber, which taught me to be confident and not intimidated by other big athletes, and instead just focus on the things I can control.

"This is such a valuable lesson and has almost certainly helped in the Olympics and Diamond League because I can see those amazing athletes as people rather than unstoppable competing machines. I make sure to find happiness in the thrill of competing and just aim to be proud of my own performance.”

