Record number of countries in Oregon gold rush

That's three more nations to have basked in glory than the 26 different winners in 2017.

More countries than ever before have had athletes reach the finals of events in Oregon. The list of 81 countries is up from 76 countries in Doha in 2019, with Liberia, Niger, Pakistan, Samoa, Philippines and Guatemala reaching a final for the first time in World Championships history.

Underlying the diversity and global reach of track and field, every continental area features at least two world champions, while Peru, Kazakhstan and Nigeria won their first ever gold medals, and India and Burkina Faso also had their best ever medal performances (silver).

The USA team broke the record for the most medals at a single championships, earning 33 in total, 13 of them gold.

That tally was strengthened by medal sweeps in the men’s 100m, 200m and shot put. Jamaica, meanwhile, achieved a medal sweep of its own, taking all three medals in the women’s 100m.

Peru’s Kimberly Garcia has been the top individual performer of the championships, landing double gold in the women’s race walks. Had she been entered as a separate team, she would place seventh on the medals table.

Beyond the dominant performers, there have also been many close finishes and competitive finals. Just two hundredths of a second separated the medallists in the men’s 100m. The women’s 10,000m also produced a close and thrilling finish, and the men’s shot put once again provided an exciting crescendo. Even the men’s 35km race walk went down to the wire, with just one second separating gold from silver.

"Tonight we had a spectacular ending to a ground-breaking championships - with two world records and stunning racing in a passionate sold-out stadium to add the final flourish to the first world outdoor championships held in the USA," World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said. "We have had more countries win gold than ever before and more countries reach finals than ever before.

"This wouldn't have been possible without the hard work of our Local Organising Committee, the commitment of the state of Oregon and the local authorities, and the dedication of our Member Federations, officials and volunteers.

"I thank them all for making this an unforgettable world championships, but most of all I thank the athletes, who have once again put on the greatest show on earth."

Other performance milestones achieved in Oregon include: