Kerley the one to beat in Men's 100 metres

The tall, powerfully-built US athlete goes into the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 as the man to beat in the 100m as he chases his first individual gold on the global stage.

Kerley had already built an impressive resume in the 400m: two-time national champion, bronze medallist at the 2009 Doha World Championships and world gold and silver medallist in the 4x400m relay.

After switching to the short sprints at the start of 2021, Kerley justified the move by winning the silver medal in the 100m at the Tokyo Olympics in 9.84.

Kerley has only improved in 2022, running sub-10 in all seven of his 100m races, culminating with stunning back-to-back performances at the US Championships at Eugene’s Hayward Field on 24 June.

In a span of two hours, Kerley ran a personal best 9.76 in the semifinals and then clocked 9.77 in the final – the world’s two fastest times this year. He also set the meeting record and the fastest ever time by a US athlete on home soil.

“I put the work in,” Kerley said. “It’s the day I was supposed to have.”

Kerley is one of only three men, along with South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk and US runner Michael Norman, who have broken 10 seconds in the 100m, 20 seconds in the 200m and 44 seconds in the 400m. Kerley said his 400m background is paying dividends at the shorter distance.

“It’s the speed coming at the right time,” he said. “When everybody’s dying, I’m just passing.”

As for what to expect at the World Championships, he said: “You have to wait for that one. I know it’s going to be something special.”

The championships offer the prospect of something special for the home fans – a possible US sweep of the 100m medals. The US contingent includes Trayvon Bromell, Marvin Bracy and Christian Coleman.

“Anyone betting against us getting first, second and third, they’re probably crazy,” Bromell said.

Bracy ran 9.86 in the semifinals and 9.85 in the final to finish second behind Kerley at the US Championships. Bromell, the world’s fastest man in 2021, is No.2 on the world list this year behind Kerley. He clocked 9.81 in the semifinals and 9.88 in the final to finish third at the national championships.

Coleman, the reigning world champion, ran 9.87 in the semifinals at the US Championships before skipping the final by virtue of having a bye into the World Championships.

Eugene offers the opportunity of redemption of sorts for Bromell, who went in as the favourite at the Tokyo Olympics but failed to make the final after running 10.00 in the semifinals.

“I feel like I wasn’t able to put my best foot forward at the Olympics,’’ he said. “I’m motivated because of the all things I had to deal with last year, like not making the Olympic final, all the backlash. My mindset is different from last year. I’m hungry every time I step on the track.”

Bromell, who says he is capable of running 9.60, predicts big things from the US 100m sprinters at the first World Championships in the US.

“The Worlds are about to be a showstopper,” he said. “When it’s on home soil that gives us more motivation. We don’t want to lose in our own home. What you saw (at the nationals) is just icing. The whole cake is coming, I promise you that.”

The US athletes will have plenty of challengers.

The Jamaicans are led by 32-year-old Yohan Blake, the 2011 world champion who ran 9.85 to win his fifth national 100m title. He’s joined by 21-year-old Oblique Seville, who finished second in the national championships in 9.88.

The field also includes African champion Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya, whose season’s best 9.85 makes him the third-fastest man of the year, and South Africa’s Akani Simbine, winner at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm in 10.02

Question marks surround reigning Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, the Italian who stunned the track and field world last year when he stormed to the 100m gold in Tokyo.

Jacobs started the year going unbeaten at 60m and winning gold at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade. But his outdoor season has been cut short by injuries, forcing him to pull out of numerous events, including Diamond League meetings in Eugene, Rome, Oslo and Stockholm.

In his most recent appearance, on 26 June, Jacobs won his fifth national title, running a modest 10.12 in Rieti. Whether he will be fit to contend for a medal at the World Championships looks uncertain at best.

"I'll be in Eugene to test the waters," Jacobs posted on Instagram. “I am the first to want to get on the top step of the podium, for me and for all of you.”

Also dealing with fitness issues is Canada’s Andre De Grasse, the reigning Olympic 200m champion and 100m bronze medallist. After being troubled by a foot injury early in the year, he ran a season’s best 10.05 to win the 100m at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo on 16 June, but then missed the Canadian Championships after contracting Covid-19.